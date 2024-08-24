ADVERTISEMENT

One dead in explosion at fireworks unit in Mayiladuthurai district

Published - August 24, 2024 05:58 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Firefighters extinguishing the blaze at the cracker manufacturing unit in Kuthalam taluk of Mayiladuthurai district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An explosion at a private fireworks manufacturing unit claimed the life of a worker and left three others injured at Thiruvalangadu in Kuthalam taluk in Mayiladuthurai district on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The explosion took place in the afternoon at the Pandiyan Fireworks Manufacturing Company, when workers were engaged in work at the production shed. The unit had a licence, the police and Fire and Rescue Department sources said. Following the explosion, a fire broke out, which was brought under control by fire tenders from the Kuthalam Fire and Rescue Services Station.

Karnan, 27, a resident of Thiruvavaduthurai village, died in the explosion. Three other workers, identified as Kaliaperumal and Lakshmanan from Thiruvalangadu village, and Kumar from Uthukadu village in Virudhunagar district, were injured. They were rushed to Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital and later referred to the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital.

District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi and Superintendent of Police K. Stalin visited the spot and called on the injured at Mayiladuthurai GH. The Kuthalam police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / fire

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US