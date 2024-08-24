One dead in explosion at fireworks unit in Mayiladuthurai district

An explosion at a private fireworks manufacturing unit claimed the life of a worker and left three others injured at Thiruvalangadu in Kuthalam taluk in Mayiladuthurai district on Saturday.

The explosion took place in the afternoon at the Pandiyan Fireworks Manufacturing Company, when workers were engaged in work at the production shed. The unit had a licence, the police and Fire and Rescue Department sources said. Following the explosion, a fire broke out, which was brought under control by fire tenders from the Kuthalam Fire and Rescue Services Station.

Karnan, 27, a resident of Thiruvavaduthurai village, died in the explosion. Three other workers, identified as Kaliaperumal and Lakshmanan from Thiruvalangadu village, and Kumar from Uthukadu village in Virudhunagar district, were injured. They were rushed to Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital and later referred to the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital.

District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi and Superintendent of Police K. Stalin visited the spot and called on the injured at Mayiladuthurai GH. The Kuthalam police have registered a case.

