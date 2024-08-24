GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One dead in explosion at fireworks unit in Mayiladuthurai district

Published - August 24, 2024 05:58 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Firefighters extinguishing the blaze at the cracker manufacturing unit in Kuthalam taluk of Mayiladuthurai district on Saturday.

Firefighters extinguishing the blaze at the cracker manufacturing unit in Kuthalam taluk of Mayiladuthurai district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An explosion at a private fireworks manufacturing unit claimed the life of a worker and left three others injured at Thiruvalangadu in Kuthalam taluk in Mayiladuthurai district on Saturday.

The explosion took place in the afternoon at the Pandiyan Fireworks Manufacturing Company, when workers were engaged in work at the production shed. The unit had a licence, the police and Fire and Rescue Department sources said. Following the explosion, a fire broke out, which was brought under control by fire tenders from the Kuthalam Fire and Rescue Services Station.

Karnan, 27, a resident of Thiruvavaduthurai village, died in the explosion. Three other workers, identified as Kaliaperumal and Lakshmanan from Thiruvalangadu village, and Kumar from Uthukadu village in Virudhunagar district, were injured. They were rushed to Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital and later referred to the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital.

District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi and Superintendent of Police K. Stalin visited the spot and called on the injured at Mayiladuthurai GH. The Kuthalam police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / fire

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.