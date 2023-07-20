One dead as tree falls over two-wheeler

July 20, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Valli, 37, of Kumbakonam was killed and her friend Shobana, 32, of Keezhamancheri near Darasuram sustained grievous injuries after a roadside tree fell on them while they were proceeding towards Kumbakonam on a two-wheeler on Thursday.

According to police, the incident took place around noon when the women were passing through Valayapettai to reach Kumbakonam from Kizhamancheri. While Valli died on the spot, Shobana was rushed to the Government District Headquarters Hospital at Kumbakonam.

Kumbakonam Taluk Police have registered a case and are investigating.