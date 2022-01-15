One dead, 50 injured at Periya Suriyur jallikattu

TIRUCHI

15 January 2022 18:42 IST

A 27-year-old bull owner was gored to death at the jallikattu held at Periya Suriyur in Tiruchi district on Saturday morning.

Nearly 50 people, including bull tamers and spectators, were injured in the event. Ten of the injured were admitted to Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

According to the organisers, the deceased bull owner, identified as Meenakshisundaram from Srirangam, was guiding his bull to the entrance of the vaadivasal, when the animal went out of control and gored him to death. He was rushed to Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, but was declared ‘brought dead’.

Speaking to The Hindu, K. Vanitha, Dean, Tiruchi GH, said the victim was gored in the thigh and bled excessively. He was brought dead to the hospital.

Several bull tamers were among the injured. Chinnathambi, a 24-year-old tamer, sustained injuries in his abdomen. Two other men sustained spinal and abdominal injuries and were being treated at the hospital.

The event began at 8 a.m. on Saturday at Suriyur, outside of Tiruchi city, and ended by 4 p.m. It was inaugurated by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. Collector S. Sivarasu administered the oath of fair play to the participants.

According to the organisers, 486 bulls and 300 bull tamers participated. Bull tamers and owners were asked to produce a COVID-19 negative certificate and proof of double vaccination.

A 35-member medical team along with ambulances were deployed, while 300 police personnel were involved to maintain law and order.

Yogesh from Pudukottai was adjudged the best bull tamer and presented with a two-wheeler. The owner of the ‘best bull’ was also given a two-wheeler.

Sponsors, including the School Education Minister and former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, showered the participants with gifts.