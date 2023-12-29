GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One dead, 15 injured as truck and TNSTC bus collide on Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway

The accident occurred around 2.30 p.m. near Karanikpatti Pirivu after the driver of the truck going towards Viramalimalai from Madurai lost control over the vehicle; the injured admitted in Manapparai hospital

December 29, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The mangled remains of the truck and the TNSTC bus after a head-on collision on Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway on Friday.

The mangled remains of the truck and the TNSTC bus after a head-on collision on Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 14-year-old boy was killed and 15 others were injured when a truck collided with a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus near Valanadu on the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway on Friday.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 2.30 p.m. near Karanipatti Pirivu on Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway in Valanadu police station limits when the driver of a loaded truck, going towards Viralimalai from Madurai, lost control of the vehicle and hit the bus going from Tiruchi to Madurai.

Both vehicles were severely damaged in the accident and several passengers travelling in the bus suffered grievous injuries. The Valanadu police admitted the injured to the Government Hospital, Manapparai.

The police said S. Sridharan, 14, a native of Natham in Namakkal district, died of injuries while he was being taken to the hospital. Several persons were admitted as in-patients to Government Hospital, Manapparai, while four persons, who suffered severe injuries, were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Tiruchi. Their condition was said to be critical.

The Valanadu police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

