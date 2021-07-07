Tiruchirapalli

One dead, 12 injured as mini freight carrier overturns

A 57-year-old man died and 12 others were injured after a mini freight carrier in which they were travelling overturned on Serappanallur-Meiyampatti road in Thuraiyur police station limits on Tuesday night.

The group was travelling to Karumpapatti from Manachanallur taluk in connection with a marriage function when the accident occurred at a curve.

Police sources said the driver of the freight carrier swerved towards the left apparently to avoid hitting a two-wheeler coming in the opposite direction. He lost control and the vehicle went into a road-side ditch and overturned. The deceased was identified as P. Periyannan of Manachanallur taluk. Thuraiyur police are investigating.


