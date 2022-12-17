One dead, 11 injured as bus overturns in Tiruchi district

December 17, 2022 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Among the injured are four children; the TN SETC bus overturned while negotiating a curve in Manjakorai; the police have filed a case

The Hindu Bureau

A man was killed and 11 persons, including four children, were injured when an air-conditioned bus operated by the Tamil Nadu State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) overturned in Manjakorai near Manachanallur in Tiruchi district, in the early hours of Saturday.

According to a police source, the bus was proceeding to Tiruchi from Bengaluru with 40 passengers on board, when the incident occurred. The driver lost control of the speeding vehicle while negotiating a curve.

The injured persons were rescued and shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for treatment. The deceased, who died on way to the hospital, is yet to be identified, police said.

The Vathalai police have filed a case, and are investigating.

