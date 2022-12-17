  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Croatia vs Morocco, Key battles: FIFA World Cup third-place play-off, Qatar 2022

One dead, 11 injured as bus overturns in Tiruchi district

Among the injured are four children; the TN SETC bus overturned while negotiating a curve in Manjakorai; the police have filed a case

December 17, 2022 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was killed and 11 persons, including four children, were injured when an air-conditioned bus operated by the Tamil Nadu State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) overturned in Manjakorai near Manachanallur in Tiruchi district, in the early hours of Saturday.

According to a police source, the bus was proceeding to Tiruchi from Bengaluru with 40 passengers on board, when the incident occurred. The driver lost control of the speeding vehicle while negotiating a curve.

The injured persons were rescued and shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for treatment. The deceased, who died on way to the hospital, is yet to be identified, police said.

The Vathalai police have filed a case, and are investigating.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / road accident / public transport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.