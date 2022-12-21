One crore people benefited under Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, says Health Minister

December 21, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Around one crore people have benefited from the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme in Tamil Nadu so far, said Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Subramanian pointed out that the scheme was launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin by giving a medical kit to a resident at Samanapalli in Krishnagiri district in 2021 .

“The Chief Minister, during his visit to Tiruchi later this month, will hand over a medical kit to a woman beneficiary from Sannasipatti in Manikandam block diagnosed with kidney disease and high blood pressure. He will also review the physiotherapy session of a patient suffering from paralysis from the same village,” he added.

Mr. Subramanian along with Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyamozhi reviewed the preparations at Anna Stadium ahead of Mr. Stalin’s visit to Tiruchi on December 29.

The Chief Minister would also inaugurate various medical facilities established at government hospitals across the State through video conference.

As many as 10,000 healthcare workers, including women health volunteers, health nurses, and health inspectors who worked under the scheme, would be provided with chargeable blood pressure apparatus each. A long pending request to provide incentives for 20,000 healthcare workers across the State had been taken into consideration and orders for monthly incentives would be given by the Chief Minister during the event.

Talking about the recent rise in active cases in India, Mr. Subramanian said the number of cases had decreased to single digits and there was no loss of life for the past seven to eight months. “As many as 96% of the people have been administered the first dose of vaccine, and 92% of people have been administered the second dose of vaccine. So immunity of the people has increased.”

Asked about the treatment of a 13-year-old girl from Sirkazhi, who suffers from a rare skin disease called Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Mr. Subramanian said, “After a video of the girl requesting the Chief Minister’s help came to our notice, we have admitted her to the Rheumatology Department at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Chennai, and appropriate treatment will be given to her.”

Mr. Subramanian added that the State health department officials had met the central authorities several times regarding the construction of AIIMS in Madurai, as only a compound wall had been built so far and there had been been no response from them till now.