November 30, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

One person tested positive for the COVID-19 infection in the central districts on Wednesday.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the patient, who tested positive for the virus, was from Tiruchi district. Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Karur, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam reported no new cases.