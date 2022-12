December 25, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Barring one fresh COVID-19 case in Tiruchi, no infection was reported elsewhere in the central region on Sunday.

Likewise, the only person under home treatment was in Tiruchi district. There were nil cases in Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, and Thiruvarur districts.