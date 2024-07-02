GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Once a flourishing industry, tanneries become non-existent in Tiruchi

Published - July 02, 2024 06:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

C. Jaisankar

Gone were the days when tanneries in Tiruchi exported East India (EI) leather to Italy, France and other European countries, thanks to the city’s ideal climatic condition for processing goat skin. But the industry has become non-existent with the closure of the last four tanneries recently.

It was in 1890, according to sources, that a tannery unit was established on the EI technique on the outskirts of Tiruchi based on the lines of the technique popularised by East India Company. Since the leather produced in Tiruchi was found to be superior in quality due to the bright and hot sunshine to dry goat skin, more tanneries came to being in subsequent years. Most of them were functioning on Tiruchi-Pudukottai Highway near Sembattu. The business of the tanneries was said to have reached its peak in the 1990. But the downward trend began in 1993.

There were 24 units in 1990. It came down to 15 in 2015. Eight factories were functioning until a year ago. The number then came down further to four. They were faced with the axe after the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) issued orders to shut down the operation citing violations.

According to a rough estimate, the tanners in Tiruchi processed about 25,000 goat skins per day. The average turnover stood at about 7.5 crore per month until three years ago, employing about 700 workers.

While the unfavourable business climate was said to be a reason for the downfall, tannery owners say that stringent pollution norms are main reasons for the disappearance of the tanneries in Tiruchi from the industrial map of the region.

“Tannery has been my family business for over a century. It is unfortunate that we have lost the tag now. We did everything to stay afloat in spite of many unfavourable factors. But the stringent norms drove us to close our industry,” says A. Sajith, secretary, Tiruchi Tanners Association.

There was a period when a few tanners followed some unscientific methods to treat the waste. But, all of them fully adhered to the pollution norms once the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) was set up at Thiruvalarchipatti. The wastewater was fully treated and the sludge was sent to Virudhunagar and Gummidipoondi for safe disposal. But TNPCB forced all the factories to close without serving proper orders, Mr. Sajith alleged and added that the industry players had been taking steps to reopen the closed unit but in vain.

When contacted, a senior TNPCB official told The Hindu that action was taken based on complaints over the non compliance. Only four units were forced to close by TNPCB for violations. Many others were closed apparently due to unfavourable business climate.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.