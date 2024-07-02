Once a flourishing industry, tanneries become non-existent in Tiruchi

Gone were the days when tanneries in Tiruchi exported East India (EI) leather to Italy, France and other European countries, thanks to the city’s ideal climatic condition for processing goat skin. But the industry has become non-existent with the closure of the last four tanneries recently.

It was in 1890, according to sources, that a tannery unit was established on the EI technique on the outskirts of Tiruchi based on the lines of the technique popularised by East India Company. Since the leather produced in Tiruchi was found to be superior in quality due to the bright and hot sunshine to dry goat skin, more tanneries came to being in subsequent years. Most of them were functioning on Tiruchi-Pudukottai Highway near Sembattu. The business of the tanneries was said to have reached its peak in the 1990. But the downward trend began in 1993.

There were 24 units in 1990. It came down to 15 in 2015. Eight factories were functioning until a year ago. The number then came down further to four. They were faced with the axe after the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) issued orders to shut down the operation citing violations.

According to a rough estimate, the tanners in Tiruchi processed about 25,000 goat skins per day. The average turnover stood at about 7.5 crore per month until three years ago, employing about 700 workers.

While the unfavourable business climate was said to be a reason for the downfall, tannery owners say that stringent pollution norms are main reasons for the disappearance of the tanneries in Tiruchi from the industrial map of the region.

“Tannery has been my family business for over a century. It is unfortunate that we have lost the tag now. We did everything to stay afloat in spite of many unfavourable factors. But the stringent norms drove us to close our industry,” says A. Sajith, secretary, Tiruchi Tanners Association.

There was a period when a few tanners followed some unscientific methods to treat the waste. But, all of them fully adhered to the pollution norms once the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) was set up at Thiruvalarchipatti. The wastewater was fully treated and the sludge was sent to Virudhunagar and Gummidipoondi for safe disposal. But TNPCB forced all the factories to close without serving proper orders, Mr. Sajith alleged and added that the industry players had been taking steps to reopen the closed unit but in vain.

When contacted, a senior TNPCB official told The Hindu that action was taken based on complaints over the non compliance. Only four units were forced to close by TNPCB for violations. Many others were closed apparently due to unfavourable business climate.