On the eve of Ayudha Puja, flowers become dearer

Prices of flowers and puja items have seen a sharp increase in Tiruchi market in view of Ayudha Puja on Monday.

One feet of “kadambam” (mix of different flowers) was being sold between ₹60 and ₹75 by flower traders on Sunday. It is sold for ₹5 to ₹10 a feet on normal days. Moreover, the rate is ₹25 more than the price quoted during the same period last year.

Similarly, the prices of garlands were also being quoted very high. Customers had to shell out a minimum of ₹250 to ₹300 for a small garland. Depending upon the size, garlands were priced between ₹250 and ₹1,000.

A flower trader near the Tiruchi Railway Junction said that the demand for flowers would always go up sharply during the puja season. It has reached an all time high this year as the supply was not up to the demand. There was a complete mismatch between supply and demand and this had reflected in the prices.

To cash in on the demand, a number of seasonal traders have also set up wayside shops for selling various puja items, including plantain leaves, plantain bunches, mango leaves, fruits, vegetables and others. Farmers from rural parts of Tiruchi have also established temporary shops in different parts of the city.