On-site fabrication unit comes up

An exclusive unit has come up at Mukkombu to fabricate shutters for the barrage being built across the Kollidam.

It is being built at a cost of ₹387.60 crore to replace the old one, a portion of which collapsed in August 2018 due to heavy flood. Larson and Toubro, which bagged the contract, has completed about 25% of the civil work under supervision of a team of PWD officials. While accelerating the civil work, mainly building piers and foundation, the company has begun mechanical works simultaneously. In order to avoid delay in bringing built-in shutters as per the required measurements, it has established an on-site fabrication unit.

The unit is functioning round-the-clock a strength of 40 workers. A team of 11 mechanical engineers has been deployed from different parts of the country to supervise the work. A quality and safety assurance cell is also working at the site.

Official sources told The Hindu that it 55 shutters had been proposed across Kollidam river. While the southern arm would have 45 shutters, the northern arm would have 10. Each shutter would weigh 10 tonnes. The iron sheets and other raw material had been brought to the site for fabrication. Though welding could not be avoided during fabrication work, maximum care was being exercised to minimise the welding work in order to reinforce the maximum possible strength of shutters. The emphasis was on using single plate welding on each sheet.

The sources added that January to July was considered the ideal period for carrying out all civil and mechanical works in the construction of the barrage. At least 10 out of 55 shutters had almost been readied. The remaining shutters would be ready by March. Fabrication of platforms of the barrage was also going on.