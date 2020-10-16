Tiruchirapalli

Orientation programme for Child Welfare Police Officers

H.M. Jayaram, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, handing over the badge to a police personnel in Tiruchi on Friday.  

A one-day orientation programme on Juvenile Justice System for Child Welfare Police Officers serving in Tiruchi Rural and Tiruchi City was held here on Friday.

The main provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, ways to psychologically handle minor victims and the duties and responsibilities of Child Welfare Police Officers were discussed, said Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, H.M. Jayaram.

He said a Child Welfare Police Officer had been nominated in every police station to attend to child-related issues. Resource persons were invited for the interactive session with the participants. Child Welfare Police Officers were being sensitised on a gamut of aspects periodically so that they could refresh on their role, duties and responsibilities, he said.

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, Z. Annie Vijaya, Superintendent of Police T. Jayachandran and Superintendent of Police-II, Crime Against Women and Children, Chennai, A. Kayalvizhi took part.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the programme, Mr. Jayaram said Child Welfare Police Officers’ role was to keep a tab on issues relating to crimes against children and create awareness at places where the offences had occurred.

