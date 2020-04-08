On extension and leading the fight against Covid-19

While people remain indoors safeguarding themselves and their families from novel coronavirus, S. Dhanapaul, Head of Department, K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College who also heads the COVID-19 testing centre in Tiruchi, constantly keeps motivating his team of virologists and microbiologists.

“In fact, my physical presence is not necessary for my team to be on their toes,” he says. “I did not expect my last days as a professor to be this vibrant. Had I retired even a month earlier, I would have regretted not being able to contribute,” Dr. Dhanapaul, says.

Had it not been for a pandemic, Dr. Dhanapaul would have retired from service on March 30. He is now on two-month extension of service. “Even if I had retired, I would have found my way back here somehow,” he said.

Along with K. Lakshmi, Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology, technicians and six post-graduate students, the testing centre is working like a perfectly assembly line, Dr. Dhanapaul says.

The most difficult part of their day is sample collection at the isolation ward at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Dr. Dhanapaul says. “Two students go to the ward on a rotation basis and do a careful job of collecting blood samples and throat swabs. One does the extraction while the other makes notes. Even with layers of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), one needs to be absolutely careful,” he says.

Dr. Dhanapaul also spearheads the activity to make hand sanitisers at the medical college using the World Health Organisation’s formula. “We are unable to supply on par with the demand,” he admits.

Even as this interview progresses, four representatives of two private hospitals in the city approach him to purchase about 100 bottles each. He is also working with an electrician to remodel equipment to suit their needs. Two walk-in-coolers have been set up and are ready to use. A sterilization chamber is also being made. “It is easier to furnish them with available material than purchase it at exorbitant costs,” he says.

The Department of Health has been very helpful in providing necessary supply of PPEs for the doctors, but we are rationing it, lest we run out of stock, Dr. Lakshmi says. “Only those going to the isolation ward and those inside the lab conducting the tests wear it,” she says.

Once a PPE is worn, it is removed only after the job is done, usually after six to eight hours, Dr. Lakshmi says. “The testing labs are temperature-controlled and kept cold. Even then, one cannot go to the restroom, or take a break as the PPE would have to be removed, disposed of and a new set must be worn,” she says.

A day's work ends at about 11 pm, after all the tests are done, data is computed and sent to the Dean, K. Vanitha for verification, Dr. Lakshmi says.

The team is also looking to research on antibody testing for COVID-19. "Results could be yielded in 15 minutes as opposed to six to eight hours," Dr. Dhanapaul says.

Food, sleep, family, has all become secondary for us at this moment, Dr. Dhanapaul says - "My PG students too were afraid and hesitated initially. But this is a doctor's life, one of unconditional service and we are all prepared to do it."