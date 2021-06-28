On day 1, buses back on the road but see poor patronage

Tiruchi

28 June 2021

In central region, TNSTC operated its services in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Perambalur

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) on Monday began intra-district and inter-district bus services after a gap of seven weeks to many routes in select districts, where fresh cases of COVID-19 have shown significant decrease.

As per the announcement made by the State government, crew members of TNSTC that operates mofussil and city buses reported for duty at their respective bus depots and drove the buses to Central Bus Stand and Chathiram Bus Stand at 6 a.m.

In Tiruchi zone comprising Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts, 80% of the buses were operated on Monday. A total of 735 buses were operated to different destinations in 27 districts, which were permitted by the State government. Buses were not operated to districts, where fresh cases of COVID-19 were still on a higher side.

In central region, bus services were operated in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Perambalur districts as they were among the 27 districts permitted by the State government. But, buses were not operated beyond the borders of Thanjavur, Karur, Namakkal and Salem districts, where permission has not been given yet.

Buses were operated up to Pettavaithalai on Tiruchi-Karur route, up to Meiakkalnaickenpatti. near Thottiyam on Tiruchi-Salem route, up to Vazhavanthankottai on Tiruchi-Thanjavur route, Mangampatti on Thuraiyur-Salem route and up to Pavithram on Thuraiyur-Namakkal route. Buses were terminated at Veeraganur on Perambalur-Athoor route. Thirumanur was the last destination for buses bound for Thanjavur from Ariyalur. On Jayankondam-Kumbakonam route, buses were operated up to Anaikarai.

Public patronage was rather poor on the first day of resumption of services. Though 50% occupancy was permitted, many buses were operated with just a few passengers.

As against the average collection of ₹2,500 per trip between Tiruchi and Pudukottai, a TNSTC bus netted a collection of just ₹1,000 in the morning on Monday. Due to poor patronage, many bus crews were asked to forego the time schedule temporarily. Many buses were operated only after loading a minimum of 10 passengers.

“Fear of contracting virus is palpable among the passengers. Many commute to their work places by their own vehicles. It will take at least two weeks for gaining the confidence of people travelling in public transports,” said R. Chellappa, a crew member of a bus plying between Tiruchi and Pudukottai.