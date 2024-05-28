On campus strength of Bharathidasan University on the decline trend

On campus strength of students for various programmes of Bharathidasan University continues to register a declining trend.

The University has a total of 16 Schools, 39 Departments and 29 Specialised Research Centres. They offer 151 programmes, including 40 post graduate courses, in addition to PG Diploma, Diploma and certificate courses.

According to sources, the total strength of students of the University stands at just 2,564. Most of the programmes of the varsity were packed to capacity until a few years ago. Since most departments received several times more than the sanctioned strength of various programmes, the varsity chose to conduct entrance examinations to admit students.

But the current scenario presents a different picture with the faculty members outnumbering the students in various programmes. There are departments that have student strength in single digits.

The Department of Sociology that offers M.A. Sociology has zero strength of students. But, it has a head and two professors. Similar is the situation in the Department of Educational Technology. It has four professors and three assistant professors.. But the strength of the department is just one. The Department of Economics has three professors and two assistant professors. But it has single digit student strength. The Department of Women Studies that offers M.A. Gender Studies has just a few students. The Departments of Lifelong Learning, Geology, Geography also run with a few students.

“Except for a few departments, nearly two-thirds of the departments do not have sanctioned strength of students for the programmes that they offer. The intake of students continues to decline. It is not a healthy trend especially when huge sums of money is spent towards the salary of faculty members,” says a senior faculty member of the University.

Some other faculty members admit that they could not take classes in a structured schedule as there are just four or five students for various programmes.

“If we have 40 to 50 students in a class we can implement time table for the faculty to handle classes. How could we implement time table if student strength is two or three. It is a matter of great concern,” says another faculty member of the University.

The University has started receiving applications for its various PG programmes for 2024-25 academic year. However, it is said that the applications are not in great number, though there is time for submitting applications.

When contacted M. Selvam, Vice Chancellor, told The Hindu that some courses were popular and high in demand when they were introduced. The University had taken a number of steps to increase the student intake. Many faculty members had been given additional duties and responsibilities. Others were being deployed for taking classes on subjects they were associated with in other departments.

The services of the faculty were being utilised well. Measures would be taken to attract more students, he said.

