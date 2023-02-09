On a mission to promote cultural heritage among students

February 09, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Students should be inspired to take interest in classical music and dance to keep the Indian culture alive, said 73-year-old Kiran Seth, former IIT-Delhi professor and founder of Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY), who has undertaken cycle expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Seth said, “Though Tamil Nadu is known for its cultural heritage, students here are not much aware of the great masters of the art forms. We should inspire them to take an active interest in classical music and dance to keep the Indian culture alive.”

Mr. Seth said that he has taken up the yatra to promote and emphasise the importance of classical and folk art forms, meditation and yoga among students in schools and colleges.

Mr. Seth said he was also on a mission to promote cycling and its benefits in the physical, mental, spiritual and environmental segments. Secondly, he aims at spreading awareness on SPIC MACAY and its mission to preserve the heritage of the nation and finally to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and promote the Gandhian concepts of simple living and high thinking.

Throughout his journey, he has been reaching out to students, faculty, ministers, media and people from all walks of life to spread his message of simplicity and to promote India’s cultural heritage.

Having set out with three sets of clothes from Srinagar on August 15, Mr. Seth has travelled to 14 States so far. He entered Tamil Nadu on January 6 through Hosur and expects to reach Kanyakumari on February 19. From Tiruchi, he intends to reach his destination via Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, and Tirunelveli. He rides a simple cycle with no gears or disc brakes.

Later in the day, he interacted with the students and faculty of the Indian Institute of Management and the National Institute of Technology here.