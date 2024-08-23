Omnibuses parked beneath flyover near Tiruchi Junction block visibility, pose threat to road safety

:

Parking of omnibuses beneath the flyover near the Railway Junction in Tiruchi poses a threat to road users as the vehicles hinder visibility to other motorists and constrict road space.

The buses are not only parked beneath the flyover, but also occupy a portion of the service roads leading to the Central Bus Stand and the Junction. The parked omnibuses are often washed or serviced on the roadsides.

Though concave mirrors are placed at a few corners of the roundabout, road users say they are of little use and want the police to prevent the parking of buses to prevent accidents.

“The situation at the roundabout has been like this for a long time. Unless some high-ranking official visits the place, the buses are not removed at all. The lethargic attitude of the traffic cops is posing a risk to the lives of the road users daily,” said C. Balasubramanian, former member, District Road Safety Council.

A senior traffic police official said they would look into the issue.