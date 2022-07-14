Omega Healthcare to upskill youth from marginalised groups

Omega Healthcare in collaboration with Unnati and Hope Foundation launched an industry-focused skilling initiative, Project 10K with the goal of reaching 10,000 underprivileged youth over five years in Tiruchi.

The programme aims to create income enhancement opportunities for more than 10,000 first-generation earners. Through this initiative, Omega aims to empower the youth from underserved communities to obtain the required skills to secure jobs, said Sunanda Rangarajan, Head of Omega CSR.

The upskilling programme was developed based on regional industry requirements which empowers underprivileged youth while bridging skill gaps in key sectors. By offering industry-relevant technical skills with an emphasis on making the youth employable, Project 10K intends to address the challenge of vocational training penetration among the rural youth and marginalised communities, she added.

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme was initiated a few months ago with a pilot batch of 11 young adults. The candidates who were trained at the skill centre have secured employment with reputed organizations. “So far 150 youth have been trained, with 120 of them already being placed in various companies. At the end of the next three months we will have another batch of 120 graduating and employed,” said Kannan Sugantharaman, CFO of Omega Healthcare.