Ombudsman for rural job works

November 30, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

N. Balasundaram, an ombudsman, has assumed office in Karur for looking into the complaints of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

His office will function in the second floor of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) here.

Collector T. Prabhushankar said that the official (ombudsman) had been given the responsibilities of listening to the complaints on nature of works being undertaken under the MRNREGA, methods of execution, quality of work, wages to the workers, assignment of works to the registered workers and others. The ombudsman had been empowered to make spot inspection and investigation into the complaints.

Mr. Balasundaram could be contacted at 9944948878. The rural job scheme workers and the public could contact him for complaints over the MRNREGA works.

