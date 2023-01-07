Olive Ridley nesting season begins

January 07, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The nesting season of Olive Ridleys has begun and the turtles have started laying eggs on the seashore in Kodiyakarai and other coastal areas in Nagapattinam division.

A group of Forest officials and volunteers have started collecting the eggs and preserving them at the hatcheries established for the purpose.

The eggs were shifted to the Forest Department’s hatchery at Kodiyakarai and Arcottuthurai in Vedaranyam range. Hatcheries have also been established at Nagapattinam and Sirkazhi ranges. The department has set up special bamboo and thatched structures with fence to keep stray dogs and cats away.

“The nesting season of the Oliver Ridleys has begun and the turtles have already started laying eggs on the sea shore. We are collecting the eggs and moving them to the hatcheries,” an Forest official in Vedaranyam range said.

On Saturday, 312 eggs of three turtles were collected in Kodiyakarai shore and 138 eggs of a turtle at Arcottuthurai shore. So far we have collected 1,053 eggs of 10 turtles in the two places. The eggs would hatch in 48-60 days and the hatchlings would be safely released into the sea, the official said. Hundreds of eggs have been collected in Sirkazhi and Nagapattinam ranges too, he added.

Olive Ridelys, an endangered species, play an important role in conservation of marine wealth, particularly fish resource. The sea turtles clean the coral reef by eating the deposit of moss on it.

The department has been conducting awareness programmes among the fishermen and patrolling the seashore to ensure that the eggs are safely collected and preserved.