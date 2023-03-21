Olive Ridley hatchlings released on International Forest Day

March 21, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI / NAGAPATTINAM

As part of the events marking the observation of International Day of Forests, Mayiladuthurai District Collector AP Mahabharathi released 1,077 Olive Ridley hatchlings into the sea near Koozhaiyar off the Sirkazhi coast on Tuesday.

After releasing the hatchlings, he interacted with the fisherfolk in the coastal villages and created awareness among them of the need to conserve the species. Olive Ridley turtles were classified as ‘vulnerable’ in the Redlist of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). They were listed in Appendix - I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

He also said the Forest Department in Sirkazhi, with the help of volunteers, collected nearly 33,000 Olive Ridley eggs so far during this season from November to March. The collected eggs were preserved at the hatcheries at Kottaimedu, Koozhaiyar, and Vanagiri in Sirkazhi. As many as 19,000 hatchlings were released into the sea. Officials from the Forest and Revenue departments accompanied the Collector.

Nagapattinam

In Nagapattinam district, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj released nearly 200 Olive Ridley hatchlings into the sea near the Samanthanpettai coast. Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar, Wildlife Warden Yogesh Kumar Meena, and other officials were present.

B. Ayub Khan, Forest Range Officer of Vedaranyam Range, said the Forest Department had collected nearly 10,800 eggs from the coast of Nagapattinam forest range and preserved them in the hatcheries at Samanthampettai, Vizhundhamavadi, and Kameshwaram. In the Vedaranyam forest range, as many as 13,900 eggs were collected since November and preserved at Arkattuthurai and Kodiyakarai hatcheries.

He said the Forest Department conducted special awareness programmes for fishermen about the need to conserve Olive Ridley turtles, Dugongs, and seagrass beds.