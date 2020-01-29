Old Tamil manuscripts recovered

Old manuscripts in the possession of a villager at Merpanaikadu in Aranthangi taluk in the district for several years have been sent to the State Archaeological Department for digitisation.

The manuscripts in Tamil were carefully preserved by the villager, Palanisamy, in a steel box for several generations.

A senior Revenue official said they received information about the manuscripts recently and also came to know that he could no longer keep them in his possession since it had become difficult to maintain them. This prompted the revenue authorities to take possession of the old manuscripts.

The information was passed on to the State Archaeology Department. A team arrived from Chennai and took the manuscripts for digitisation. The contents of the manuscripts could not be deciphered, the official further said.

A resident, Lenin, from nearby Nagaram village said about 13 bundles of manuscripts were sent to Chennai.