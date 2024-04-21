GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Old rail compartment being converted into ‘Restaurant on Coach’, to be ready by June

The idea behind this initiative is to offer a unique dining experience to rail passengers and the general public; it will have a kitchen and a/c dining hall

April 21, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Work in progress to convert an old rail coach into a dining hall on the Rail Museum premises in Tiruchi.

Work in progress to convert an old rail coach into a dining hall on the Rail Museum premises in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

  An old and unused rail coach is getting a complete makeover to be converted into a Restaurant on Coach on the sprawling premises of the Rail Museum here. The coach has been moved to the site, situated close to the Tiruchi Junction.

A private agency has been given the licence to refurbish the coach and run the restaurant for five years. The idea behind the initiative is to offer a unique dining experience to rail passengers and the general public. The agency will pay the licence fee to the railways and run the Restaurant on Coach facility.

Railway sources said basement work was under way surrounding the coach and is expected to be completed soon. The old coach would be given a fresh coat of painting in the interior and its exterior portion. It will then be fitted with decorative lights inside. It will have a kitchen besides an air-conditioned dining hall.

Sources said the renovation of the coach was expected to be completed in June. The Restaurant on Coach is the first-of-its-kind facility in Tiruchi Railway Division aimed at generating non-fare revenue for the division.

