Old man hacked to death by three men on Tiruchi outskirts

December 25, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old man was hacked to death allegedly by three persons at Kilikoodu on the outskirts of Tiruchi city in the late hours of Saturday.  Police gave the name of the deceased as M. Prakash of Kilikoodu.

Police said Prakash, who worked as a welding helper in a private unit, was returning home on a two-wheeler in the late hours when he was intercepted by the trio and hacked with sharp weapons.

Prakash managed to escape and ran to a nearby grocery shop, but the group chased Prakash and murdered him. Police suspect the murder of Prakash as revenge killing as he was one of the accused in a murder case in 2019. 

The police are on the lookout for P. Ashok (35) and two others who were named as accused in connection with the murder of Prakash. The families of Prakash and Ashok are relatives.  Prakash was allegedly involved in the murder of a relative of Ashok in 2019, owing to which there was enmity between them. The Kollidam police are investigating.

