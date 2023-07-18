Old documents at Tiruchi Rail Museum digitised

July 18, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Several old and rare documents of the erstwhile South Indian Railway (SIR) preserved at the Tiruchi Rail Museum have been digitised and are in the process of being uploaded for public viewing.

The massive digitisation work of the heritage documents belonging to the colonial era was carried out by C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing), a premier research and development organisation of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The centre was entrusted with the task of digitisation of old and rare documents at the Tiruchi Rail Museum as well as the National Rail Museum in New Delhi.

In 2021, a C-DAC team equipped with scanners began the work at the museum in Tiruchi, which showcases a slew of vintage railway equipment and artefacts used during the period of the erstwhile SIR besides displaying old photographs highlighting the milestones achieved during the British era.

Railway sources say a little over nine lakh pages of various types of documents preserved at the rail museum have been digitised. These include SIR gazettes, SIR codes, rules and manuals, SIR correspondence and important old files. Railway encyclopaedia and railway-related books and other records have also been digitised. The SIR Gazettes alone contained over 2.5 lakh pages.

The C-DAC team carefully scanned every page of the documents since many of them had become brittle over the years, requiring careful handling. The work is almost over and the digitised documents are in the process of being uploaded at Delhi for public viewing in due course. The old documents have been preserved in a separate room inside the museum, the sources add.

Situated on a five-acre campus close to the railway junction, the museum was opened in February 2015 and showcases several vintage items and objects including clocks and signal lamps.

A vintage fire fighting vehicle that was supplied to the then Mysore Railways in the 1930s, a Swiss-made steam locomotive, a narrow gauge diesel loco, a metre gauge saloon and an X-class steam locomotive are among the prized exhibits kept at the entrance of the museum to attract visitors.

Prior to the construction of the rail museum building, the old records and documents were kept inside the Heritage Hall situated in the Divisional Railway Manager office complex located close to the junction.

