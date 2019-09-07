Old bus stand to function from temporary site

The old bus stand will start functioning from the temporary site on the Thanjavur-Kumbakonam Road from September 8.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector A. Annadurai said that the shifting of the old bus stand from which the town bus services and some of the long distance buses were operated, was necessitated in view of implementation of the Central government-sponsored Smart Cities Project.

It has been proposed to remodel the old bus stand at a cost of ₹14.88 crore under the project. Further, the Thiruvaiyaru bus stand, located on the east of the old bus stand, would also to be remodelled at a cost of ₹13.85 crore. Hence, the services operated from the old bus stand and Thiruvaiyaur bus stand would be operated from the temporary site at Kasipillaiyar Street on Thanjavur-Kumbakonam Road from Sunday, the release added.