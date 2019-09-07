Old bus stand to function from temporary site

The old bus stand will start functioning from the temporary site on the Thanjavur-Kumbakonam Road from September 8.
Disclosing this in a press release, Collector A. Annadurai said that the shifting of the old bus stand from which the town bus services and some of the long distance buses were operated, was necessitated in view of implementation of the Central government-sponsored Smart Cities Project.
It has been proposed to remodel the old bus stand at a cost of ₹14.88 crore under the project. Further, the Thiruvaiyaru bus stand, located on the east of the old bus stand, would also to be remodelled at a cost of ₹13.85 crore. Hence, the services operated from the old bus stand and Thiruvaiyaur bus stand would be operated from the temporary site at Kasipillaiyar Street on Thanjavur-Kumbakonam Road from Sunday, the release added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor