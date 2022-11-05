Old building collapses during storm water drain work

ADVERTISEMENT

An old building collapsed during execution of storm water drain renovation work taken up by the Thanjavur Corporation on East Raja Veedhi on Friday night. According to sources, earthmovers were pressed into service to deepen and widen the storm water drain channel and while doing so the old building started developing cracks and within a few minutes, a portion of the building collapsed. Fortunately, no injury was reported as the building remained uninhabited for a long time and a few shops and other business establishments alone functioned there. An overhead power cable post near the collapsed building was damaged in the incident. Thanjavur East police visited the site and are investigating.