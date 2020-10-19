Old answer scripts found strewn on road

Some answer sheets of the University of Madras examinations were found strewn on the Tiruchi- Karur national highway at Mayanur in Karur district on Sunday raising eyebrows.

Locals who noticed the papers strewn on the road side collected the bunch and informed the local police. Police sources said during enquiry it was revealed that these papers were old answer scripts which were disposed of by the University to the Tamil Nadu Newsprint Limited in Karur as scrap.

The papers were being taken in a lorry to the Tamil Nadu Newsprint Limited when some accidentally fell on the road. The papers were disposed of by the University a few days ago to the newsprint unit, said the sources.