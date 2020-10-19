Tiruchirapalli

Old answer scripts found strewn on road

Some answer sheets of the University of Madras examinations were found strewn on the Tiruchi- Karur national highway at Mayanur in Karur district on Sunday raising eyebrows.

Locals who noticed the papers strewn on the road side collected the bunch and informed the local police. Police sources said during enquiry it was revealed that these papers were old answer scripts which were disposed of by the University to the Tamil Nadu Newsprint Limited in Karur as scrap.

The papers were being taken in a lorry to the Tamil Nadu Newsprint Limited when some accidentally fell on the road. The papers were disposed of by the University a few days ago to the newsprint unit, said the sources.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2020 5:52:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/old-answer-scripts-found-strewn-on-road/article32892974.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY