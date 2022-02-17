Oil spill scare in field at Tiruvarur

Black sediments similar to oil leakage were found on the agricultural field at Erukkattur near Tiruvarur on Thursday.

Tension prevailed at Erukkattur near Tiruvarur on Thursday following reports of oil leakage into an agriculture field from a pipeline laid by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in the field.

Enquiry showed that the landowner, Natarajan, noticed black colour sediments on his land and presuming that oil had leaked from an ONGC pipeline passing through his field he alerted Revenue and ONGC officials.

The officials rushed to the spot and on inspection found that the black sediments were not caused by oil leakage.

ONGC has laid pipelines through fields in and around Erukkattur to transport oil collected from wells sunk in and around Erukkattur to nearby Vellakovil hamlet where it has installed a collection tank, sources said.