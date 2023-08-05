HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Oil palm planting drive inaugurated in Pudukottai district

August 05, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Environment Minister Siva.V. Meyyanathan inaugurated an oil palm planting drive at Maramadaki village in Aranthangi taluk in the district recently. The Department of Horticulture will provide high quality oil palm seedlings to selected beneficiaries through M/s Godrej Agrovet.

As oil palm requires irrigation throughout its life cycle, the Department of Horticulture will provide subsidy for drip irrigation to the farmers. The Deputy Director of Horticulture, Pudukottai Gurumani informed that the horticulture team would select suitable farmers in various blocks in the district for oil palm cultivation and extend support to them by releasing subsidy on time. The beneficiaries are eligible for a maintenance subsidy of ₹5,250 per hectare for four years and intercrop subsidy for three years at ₹5,250 per hectare. 

The Centre under the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) has initiated a mega Oil palm plantation drive from July 25 to August 5. The NMEO-OP is a centrally sponsored scheme aimed at increasing edible oil production from Oil palm. The costs are shared between the Centre and the State government. The Department of Horticulture has invited farmers of Pudukottai district to make use of this opportunity by enrolling their names with all required documents at the respective block offices, a press release said. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.