Oil palm planting drive inaugurated in Pudukottai district

August 05, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Environment Minister Siva.V. Meyyanathan inaugurated an oil palm planting drive at Maramadaki village in Aranthangi taluk in the district recently. The Department of Horticulture will provide high quality oil palm seedlings to selected beneficiaries through M/s Godrej Agrovet.

As oil palm requires irrigation throughout its life cycle, the Department of Horticulture will provide subsidy for drip irrigation to the farmers. The Deputy Director of Horticulture, Pudukottai Gurumani informed that the horticulture team would select suitable farmers in various blocks in the district for oil palm cultivation and extend support to them by releasing subsidy on time. The beneficiaries are eligible for a maintenance subsidy of ₹5,250 per hectare for four years and intercrop subsidy for three years at ₹5,250 per hectare.

The Centre under the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) has initiated a mega Oil palm plantation drive from July 25 to August 5. The NMEO-OP is a centrally sponsored scheme aimed at increasing edible oil production from Oil palm. The costs are shared between the Centre and the State government. The Department of Horticulture has invited farmers of Pudukottai district to make use of this opportunity by enrolling their names with all required documents at the respective block offices, a press release said.