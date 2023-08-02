Oil palm cultivation to get a push in Perambalur district under central scheme

August 02, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Oil palm cultivation is set to get a renewed push in Perambalur district under the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm.

Under the mission, the Union government has planned to scale up the oil palm area considering the growing domestic demand for edible oils and the cost to the exchequer on account of imports.

The mission strategy includes increasing production of seedlings, productivity, increasing drip irrigation, diversification of area from low-yielding cereals crops to oil palm and inter-cropping during gestation period of four years so that farmers would get returns when there is no production of oil palm.

In Perambalur district, oil palm cultivation will be promoted on about 50 hectares during the current year with an allocation of ₹27.33 lakh under the Mission during the current financial year. Oil palm has been raised on about 40 hectares already in the district.

Apart from providing seedlings at subsidised rates, farmers who have been raising oil palm will be given financial assistance of up to ₹5,250 an hectare for inter-cropping and maintenance. Farmers in rainfed areas can avail a subsidy of up to ₹50,000 for sinking borewells and ₹22,500 for purchase of motor pump sets.

According to district officials, mass planting of seedlings is to be taken up on a mission mode in the district till August 5. Nearly 75% planting on the targeted areas is to be completed during the drive.

On Wednesday, Collector K. Karpagam and M. Prabhakaran, MLA, inaugurated a special planting drive on 20 acres at Malayalapatti in the district.