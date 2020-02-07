Oil leak reported in agriculture field in Thanjavur district

Oil seepage from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) pipeline in an agriculture field in Moolangudi hamlet near Erukkattur was reported on Friday.

The seepage had taken place in an acre of land owned by Panneerselvam of Moolangudi, where the pipeline transporting the oil extracted from a well in Erukkattur to Vellangudi, laid by ONGC, had apparently ruptured leading to the leakage.

A few days ago, Panneerselvam harvested the paddy crop raised by him in the field and sowed black gram seeds. On Friday morning he noticed oil flowing into his field and alerted the ONGC officials. Subsequently, ONGC officials visited the spot and initiated steps to plug the oil leakage.