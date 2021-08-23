OHT operators, sanitary workers stage stir

TIRUCHI

23 August 2021 21:59 IST

A section of members of the Overhead Tank Operators and Sanitary Workers Coordination Committee owing allegiance to CITU staged a demonstration here on Monday in support of their charter of demands.

The demonstration held near the Collectorate was led by M. Paneerselvam, district secretary of Ullatchi Thurai Oozhiyar Sangam.

Advertising

Advertising

They wanted the State government to provide them with salary as recommended by the Seventh Pay Commission and pending arrear amount. Grant of pension and gratuity for overhead tank operators; providing ₹15,000 as COVID-19 incentive to sanitary workers and supply of uniforms and other equipment for sanitary workers were among their other demands.