Tiruchirapalli

OHT operators, sanitary workers stage stir

A section of members of the Overhead Tank Operators and Sanitary Workers Coordination Committee owing allegiance to CITU staged a demonstration here on Monday in support of their charter of demands.

The demonstration held near the Collectorate was led by M. Paneerselvam, district secretary of Ullatchi Thurai Oozhiyar Sangam.

They wanted the State government to provide them with salary as recommended by the Seventh Pay Commission and pending arrear amount. Grant of pension and gratuity for overhead tank operators; providing ₹15,000 as COVID-19 incentive to sanitary workers and supply of uniforms and other equipment for sanitary workers were among their other demands.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 23, 2021 10:00:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/oht-operators-sanitary-workers-stage-stir/article36065866.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY