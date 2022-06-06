OHT operators, sanitary workers demand salary hike

Members of the Local Administration Employees’ Association and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a protest at the Collectorate on Monday, putting forth several demands on the behalf of sanitary workers and OHT (Over Head Drinking Water Tank) Operators.

The protest, led by A.S Palanivel, Tiruchi district president of the association, sought an increase in consolidated pay based on the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations as well as benefits as per the commission.

They also urged that the government supply the sanitary workers with uniforms, masks, and hand gloves, as well as maintain a service register for the employees, and provide gratuity and pension for the retired employees, to name a few demands.