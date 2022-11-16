Offline training to equip govt. school students for JEE commences at NIT-T 

ADVERTISEMENT
Offline training to equip students of government schools to crack the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) to gain admissions into Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology and other premier institutions has been resumed by NIT-Tiruchi.
The training provided through the Institute’s Teaching club IGNITTE, under its Impusle initiative, covers Plus One students of government schools.
This year, students of Tiruchi and Tirunelveli districts will be undergoing the training. Out of 400 students who appeared for the screening tests conducted in the two districts, 23 students from Tiruchi and 26 from Tirunelveli have been selected for the training.
IGNITTE, with its team of 49 members will be assisting the students crack competitive examinations.
The training classes were conducted in online mode in the preceding years due to COVID pandemic outbreak.
This time around, the offline classes will be conducted during week-ends. G.Aghila, Institute Director and N. Kumaresan, Dean (Students Welfare) interacted with the students last week-end.
