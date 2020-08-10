Officials, teachers and students felicitated

10 August 2020 19:11 IST

TIRUCHI

Since all the students have been declared to have passed in SSLC public exam State-wide without conduct of exams, due to the spread of COVID 19 pandemic, 35,539 students from 455 schools have passed out in Tiruchi district.

Among them 17,714 boys and 17,825 girls. Teachers should strive to sustain the performance next year too, Collector S. Sivarasu said, felicitating Education department officials, teachers and students.

In Ariyalur district, 10,232 students from of 172 schools, including 5,877 students from 115 government schools, passed. In Pudukottai district, the 22,467 passed candidates comprised 11,191 boys and 11,276 girls. All 12,185 candidates comprising 6,024 boys and 6,161 girls had passed in the exam in Karur district.

In Nagapattinam district, 19,666 passed students comprised 9,745 boys and 9,921 girls. As for Perambalur district, 8,587 students of 141 schools passed the exam. Thirty students did not appear and hence considered as having availed leave. All 31,628 students - 15,698 boys and 15,930 girls - of Thanjavur district were declared as having passed the exam. In Tiruvarur district, the 15,155 passed candidates comprised 7,425 boys and 7,730 girls. In Karaikal district, all the 2,609 students comprising 1,285 boys and 1,324 girls were declared passed.