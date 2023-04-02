Officials strengthen measures as COVID-19 cases increases

April 02, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

As COVID-19 cases are rising in the past few days, the health authorities have stepped up preventive measures for treating patients in Tiruchi.

In the last seven days, the district saw an increase registering an average of three to five cases a day. Five patients tested positive for the infection in the district on Saturday. With this, the number of patients who are under treatment for the virus has gone up to 28.

After more than six months, the district also recorded a COVID-19-related death on March 11. If the trend continues, the number of fresh cases is expected to rise further.

Health officials said following COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks, hand sanitisation and avoiding crowded places would help reduce the spreading of the infection. Vaccination is an important preventive measure, and everyone should complete their vaccination schedule, said D. Nehru, Dean, of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH).

They said that the XBB variant of the Omircon strain of Coronavirus was evasive of immune defences although there was no surge in hospitalisations or deaths. There was no cause for concern as the patients did not require hospitalisation as they would only have mild symptoms which would be cured within a week of isolation.

According to an official, there is one in-patient in the COVID-19 special ward in the hospital as of Sunday. However, we are prepared to deal with the situation if there was a surge in fresh cases.

To tackle the situation, the health authorities have begun to step up treatment infrastructure. The testing of samples would also go up. As of Sunday, about 200 samples are being tested per day.

The MGMGH has 1,600 beds with an oxygen supply. The special ward has 20 beds. In addition to this, there are 40 oxygenated and non-oxygenated beds and 25 intensive care unit (ICU) beds in the wards.

The hospital has also boosted its oxygen supplies recently. It can store 21 KL oxygen and has also acquired 350 oxygen concentrators.