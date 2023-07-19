July 19, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Health Department officials have been asked to inspect and submit videos on the conditions of the homes for the mentally ill in the State, said Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian after he saw the unhygienic conditions prevailing at a home run by a private institution on the premises of the Government Hospital at Annavasal in the district.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating facilities at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Wednesday, Mr. Subramanian said, “Officials have been directed to check the conditions of the homes for the mentally ill run by private organisations in all the districts and submit a video report within two weeks. Stringent action would be initiated against people if they are found running homes in poor conditions.”

Fifty-nine women who were accommodated in the home were shifted to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, and efforts were are being made to reunite the mentally stable women with their families, said the Minister further.

When asked about the inauguration of the dental college in the district, he said that the college will be inaugurated shortly, and around 50 students will be enrolled this academic year.

Mr. Subramanian said that the officials have checked the possibility of establishing a ‘health track’ on an eight-kilometre stretch near the District Collectorate. Steps are being taken to establish health tracks in all 38 districts. To provide an eco-friend environment for the walkers, trees will be planted on both sides of the track. Signboards with awareness information about walking and health, and seating arrangements for walkers to take rest will be installed in every kilometre, he added.

Minister Subramanian along with Minister for Law S. Regupathy and Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva. V. Meyyanathan inaugurated a seven-bedded post anaesthesia care unit and a 10-bedded post-operative intensive care unit for ₹1.06 crore in the hospital to monitor the patient’s health during recovery post surgeries.

Later, Mr. Subramanian distributed medals and certificates to 147 MBBS graduates.