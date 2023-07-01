Officials seize motor from house

July 01, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A motor used to draw drinking water from the Jal Jeevan Drinking Water Supply line at Uthirai hamlet near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district was seized by officials on Friday.

According to official sources, residents of Uthirai lodged a complaint with the Kumbakonam MLA K. Anbalagan alleging an inadequate supply of drinking water through the individual household connections provided under the Central government-sponsored Jal Jeevan Mission. They claimed that they have approached the MLA after their repeated pleas to the officials to rectify the problem.

Subsequently, the MLA visited the hamlet on Friday morning and found the complaint was true. Later he summoned the officials of the block and directed them to look into the issue on a war footing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials inspected the house connections in the areas where an inadequate supply problem was reported.

During their surprise inspection, they found that the ball valve in the connection had been removed and the supply line was linked to a motor. Thus, the motor was seized, sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.