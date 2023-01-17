Officials seek to scale up performance in public exams in Mayiladuthurai district

January 17, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Mayiladuthurai administration has started holding review meeting with heads of Government and Government-aided higher secondary schools with the intent of scaling up overall performance of the students in the public exams.

District Collector R. Lalitha chaired a meeting of the school heads for three days last week for carrying out subject-wise analysis of the students’ performances at the meeting attended by Chief Educational Officer C. Renuka and other senior officials of school education department.

Mayiladuthurai was carved out of Nagapattinam and became the 38th district in Tamil Nadu. With the administrative machinery in an evolving stage at that time, the School Education Department could not carry out much intervention during the COVID 19 lockdown.

According to school heads, the stimulus-response mechanisms for improving performance of students and teachers could not be tested since all the students were given pass marks in the 2020 public exam.

With a proper administrative structure now in place, the district administration has set out to improve the performance of the district in the public exams for the 2022-23 session, according to a headmaster in a government school in Sirkazhi educational district.

The school heads received instructions to walk the extra mile to identify academically weak students and put them through specialised coaching. The Collector exhorted the school heads and the senior administrative officials of the school education department to make sure that the district emerged first in the State in terms of overall performance in the ensuing SSLC and Plus Two public exams.

In the 2022 public exams, the district recorded pass percentage of 90.36 in Plus Two and 85.74 in SSLC. High scores being an absolute necessity for higher educational pursuits, the Collector laid further emphasis on specialised attention for first-generation learners

The review meeting with the school heads was conducted in batches over a three-day duration for ensuring better outcome, according to officials.

Assuring full-fledged assistance from the side of the district administration to the school heads, the Collector said such meetings for subject-wise review of the preparedness of students will henceforth be conducted on a weekly basis in the run up to the public exams.