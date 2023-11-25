ADVERTISEMENT

Officials put up fence around government land at Panjapur as property prices shoot up

November 25, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Corporation owns about 570 acres of land in Panjapur; several real estate developers have started selling plots after work on the integrated bus terminal started two years ago

The Hindu Bureau,C. Jaisankar

The Revenue Department officials have put up signboards at Panjapur with details of official records after fencing the government land. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

In an effort to protect government land from being encroached upon, the district officials have started erecting fences around it at Panjapur where an Integrated Bus Terminus (IBT) is being built.

Since the Tiruchi City Corporation took up the construction of the terminus two years ago, the land cost at Panjapur and its surrounding areas had gone up. The attention of real estate developers, which was mainly focused on Tiruchi till the announcement of the project, has shifted to Panjapur and the villages situated along the Tiruchi-Madurai highway. Many of them have announced layouts and are selling plots.

However, private landholdings are limited in the close vicinity of the new bus terminus. It is mainly surrounded by government land and some waterbodies, including Panjapur Lake. The Corporation has 574 acres of land at Panjapur. The site was said to have been purchased about 40 years ago by the erstwhile Tiruchi municipality. The site, which was originally meant to be a dump, has emerged as a major and valuable asset for the Corporation. Out of 574 acres, the civic body has earmarked more than 100 acres for the integrated bus terminus, truck terminal and the wholesale market for fruits, vegetables and flowers.

According to official sources, there have been attempts to encroach the government land in and around Panjapur. Some influential persons allegedly put up fences. To protect the government land, the Revenue and Rural Development departments have begun erecting fences.

Land recovered

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar told The Hindu that the officials had carried out a detailed survey at Panjapur and the Manikandam block. It had come to light that some had encroached on the government land. Such land had been retrieved from the encroachers. Fence had been erected around the retrieved land. Notice boards were put up at the sites stating that it was government property. All details about the land were mentioned on the boards.

He said the officials would continue to fence the government land. They were asked to step up vigil to prevent encroachments. Tough action would be taken against the encroachers. 

