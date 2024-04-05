GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Officials pad up to create awareness among voters

April 05, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
District Election Officer and Collector Deepak Jacob in action in a 10-over cricket match organised by the Thanjavur Corporation on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Election Officer and Collector Deepak Jacob in action in a 10-over cricket match organised by the Thanjavur Corporation on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

While Tamil Nadu’s Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo crooned to impress the first-time voters, his colleague in Thanjavur District Deepak Jacob padded up in Thanjavur Parliamentary Constituency.

Just past the day break on April 5, he led his team of officials from the Thanjavur Corporation into the ITI grounds located in front of his camp office and chose to bat first after winning the toss in the 10-over match against team of civic body health officials, led by the Corporation Health Officer V.C. Subash Gandhi.

At the end of the stipulated overs, District Election Officer’s team fixed 70 runs as the target for Dr. Gandhi’s team which managed to score 61 runs only at the end of the match in which District Revenue Officer T. Thyagarajan exhibited his prowess as a bowler by taking two wickets for eight runs in his spell of two overs.

On the other hand, the losing health officials team’s batter, Dr. Venkatesh, scored 35 runs and bagged the player of the match award. The match was organised as part of the SVEEP activities of the civic body, official sources said.

