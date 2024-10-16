Officials make changes in draft Tiruchi Master Plan for 2021-2041 by incorporating views and objections

The District Town and Country Planning has given its report to the State government on action taken on the complaints and suggestions submitted by the residents over the draft Tiruchi Master Plan for 2021-2041.

As per the draft proposal, the area of the Tiruchi Master Plan will go up from the existing 281.14 sq. km. to 804.55 sq. km. The boundaries of the existing Tiruchi Corporation, Lalgudi, and Thuvakudi municipalities, four town panchayats and 103 villages have been included in the Master Plan.

The urban radial of the plan extends up to Manachanallur in the north, Lalgudi and Thuvakudi in the northeast, Kuzhumani in the west and Pudukottai district boundary, Manikandam and Olaiyur in the south. However, Manapparai and Thuraiyur municipalities were excluded from the plan as they were situated far away from urban radial of Tiruchi.

The plan also came out with a scheme of physical infrastructure such as water supply and power supply, mobility networks such as roads and ring roads, urban forestry and land use. Out of 804.55 sq. km., the land classified as residential comes about 195 sq. km. About 60 sq. km. has been added in the residential area classification.

Soon after the unveiling of the draft proposal, many residents including civil engineers, builders, contractors, former State and Central government officials and real estate promoters submitted their complaints and suggestions on the plan.

According to sources, the District Town and Country Plan received over 400 complaints. While some objections were related to the expansion of the areas, some others were related to the classification of the land. There were demands for reclassification of land.

Reliable sources told The Hindu that the objections raised by the public were studied in detail. Action were taken on them. After taking into account all aspects and incorporating views and objections, the final draft of the Master Plan had been submitted to the Directorate of Town and Country Plan (DTCP).