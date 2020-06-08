Tiruchirapalli

Officials keen on ensuring purity of packaged water

TIRUCHI

Amid unmet demand for packaged drinking water due to the supply mismatch during the COVID -19 lockdown, Food Safety Department is on its toes to curb malpractices by manufacturers and distributors.

Designated Officers for Food Safety have been personally monitoring the random tests conducted by Food Safety Officers.

At one such test conducted in Pudukottai district on Saturday, some retailers of packaged drinking water in Ganesh Nagar limits were found to have indulged in malpractices, emboldened by the ignorance of the customers about checking the sealing of the containers.

R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer for Food Safety, Pudukkottai district, said some distributors were found to have filled the 20-litre containers with untreated water using funnels. Samples were taken for lab test, and a case under Section 58 in The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, was registered, Dr. Ramesh Babu said. Under the Section, the offender will be liable to a penalty which may extend to two lakh rupees.

According to officials, the onus was on the retail sellers who are the contact point for the consumers ought to be aware enough to detect malpractices. At the manufacturing end also, checks are being conducted to determine compliance with microbial requirements.

During such checks, officials determine the purity of the source water used for packaging after tests for colour, odour, taste, turbidity, pH, total dissolved solids, microbiological and chemical requirements including toxic elements and pesticides residues and radioactive residues.

The quality of packaged drinking water has to be regularly assessed, at least once in three months through in-house testing.

The main challenge of the Food Safety Department is in prevention of microbiological contamination of water, according to field-level officials. Infectious microorganisms such as shigella, E. coli, vibrio, salmonella, and coliform can cause contamination and result in nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach cramps, they explained.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 8:02:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/officials-keen-on-ensuring-purity-of-packaged-water/article31780493.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY