Officials inspect work taken up under Jal Shakti Abhiyan

Published - August 12, 2024 08:33 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Jal Shakti Abhiyan Central Nodal Officer P. Manojkumar and Senior Scientist Raj Kishor Mohanty visited Mayiladuthurai district on Tuesday to review the progress the work of work on water conservation.

After meeting with district officials, including the District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi, they reviewed various key initiatives in desilting and strengthening traditional waterbodies, constructing cement concrete check dams, and implementing rainwater harvesting systems aimed at enhancing groundwater level in village panchayats, town panchayats, and municipal areas.

