Officials inspect Oyyamari road to check wrong side driving

TIRUCHI
A joint team of officials from City Traffic Police, State Highways and National Highways Authority of India inspected the Oyyamari road here on Friday in the wake of wrong side driving resorted to by several motorists on this stretch.
The officials discussed ways and means of checking wrong side driving which could lead to accidents on this stretch. A senior police officer attached with the Traffic Wing said a suggestion mooted during the field inspection was to close the opening near the Regional Transport Office East office where the motorists turn and resort to wrong side driving on this stretch.
Another suggestion that emerged during the discussions was to reduce the size of the traffic island at the end of the Oyyamari road near the Chennai Bypass road and provide an opening there for light vehicles to take a turn towards the Sanjeevi Nagar side. The officer said the State Highway officials had sought some time to carry out the works. Adequate lighting at the traffic island was also suggested during the discussions.
